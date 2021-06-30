ICAR Recruitment 2021: Apply For 14 Young Professional Positions Before July 20

ICAR Recruitment 2021: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has invited applications for Young Professional position. A total of 14 vacancies will be filled in this position. Out of 14, 7 vacancy position is for Finance and Accounts Department. Another 7 vacancy position is also for Finance and accounts department but work and salary will be different. Interested candidates can see the details of ICAR vacancies by clicking here. Last date to submit form is July 20, 2021.

ICAR Recruitment notification: Details

Initial engagement of Young Professional -I and II will be for one year. It can be extended for two more years (01 year at a time), depending on the performance of the candidate. Thus the maximum duration of engagement of Young Professional is three years. The applications received shall be screened and shortlisted candidates will be called to undergo a panel interview. If needed, a written examination may also be conducted for shortlisting of eligible candidates. Last date of submission of applications is 20th July 2021.

Young Professional: Age Limit

Age limit for Young Professional-I and II is 21-45 years. Candidates may note that relaxation as per rules is applicable. Candidates can read rules by clicking here.

Educational Qualifications

Young Professional I- For Finance and Accounts department- B.Com/BBA/BBS (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/ College. Minimum one year of experience in a relevant field is required. Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Tally etc will be added advantage.

Young Professional II- B.Com/BBA/BBS(With minimum 60% marks) from a recognized Universiry/ College and CA (lntery ICWA(Inter) /CS(lnter) with minimum one year of experience in relevant field. B.Com/BBA"/BBS(With minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/ College and MBA (Finance) or equivalent (with minimum 60% marks from a recognized Institution (with minimum one year of experience in re-levant field).

Young Professional Salary

Consolidated emoluments of Young Professional-l (YP-l) and Young Professional-ll (YPJI) will be Rs.25, 000/- per month and Rs.35,000/- per month respectively. No other Allowance will be payable.

How to apply

Here is the direct link to apply

Take a printout of all pages

The eligible candidates are requested to send their scanned copy of application in the enclosed proforma (Annexure-I) addressed to the Director (Finance), ICAR Headquarters, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi

It should be appended with detailed bio-data affixing recent passport size photograph of the candidate and copies of self-attested certificates in support of age, qualifications, experience, and other credentials latest by 5:00 PM of 20.07,2021

Important points to remember