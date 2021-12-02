ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exam, Here's How To Download

CMA Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA admit card for the December session exam. Candidates who have registered for the CMA 2021 exam can download their admit cards online. The CMA Admit card 2021 is available on the official website- icmai.in.

As per the schedule, the CMA 2021 exam will be held between December 8 and 15, 2021, in online mode. Candidates must take note that the admit card is the most important document that will be needed on the exam day. Candidates must download their admit card and take its printout. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without showing the printout of the admit card at the exam centre.

CMA Exam December 2021 Admit Card

Course Name: Intermediate / Final

CMA 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 will be held in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus will be followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 be conducted through online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 will be conducted for 100 marks and will have 50 MCQs.

