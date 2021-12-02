Last Updated:

ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exam, Here's How To Download

ICMAI CMA Admit Card has been released for December session exam at icmai.in. Exam will begin on December 8. Check how to download admit card and full details.

ICMAI

CMA Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA admit card for the December session exam. Candidates who have registered for the CMA 2021 exam can download their admit cards online. The CMA Admit card 2021 is available on the official website- icmai.in. 

As per the schedule, the CMA 2021 exam will be held between December 8 and 15, 2021, in online mode. Candidates must take note that the admit card is the most important document that will be needed on the exam day. Candidates must download their admit card and take its printout. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without showing the printout of the admit card at the exam centre. 

CMA 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 will be held in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus will be followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 be conducted through online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 will be conducted for 100 marks and will have 50 MCQs. 

How to download ICMAI CMA December admit card

  • Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at icmai.in.
  • Go to the ‘Students’ portal
  • Go to the ‘Examination’ tab
  • Click on ‘Admit Cards’ option
  • Key in your login details and other credentials to log in.
  • Your CMA admit card 2021 will be displayed on screen
  • Download the admit card
  • Take its printout. 

 

