ICSE Improvement Exam 2021 And ISC Improvement Exam 2021 Dates Released By CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the dates for improvement and compartment exams for ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021. ICSE, ISC improvement and compartment exams will be beginning from August 16. Students for the same can check the notification on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org. The result of these compartment and improvement exams will be announced around September 20, 2021.
The compartment and improvement exams for ICSE class 10 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 2, 2021. The ICSE (Class 10) improvement and compartment exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. ISC (Class 12) improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. A window of 15 minutes will be given to candidates as reading time for the question paper in the exam.
Students who clear the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council. This must be done via their respective school. The revised statement of the marks and the passing certificate will be sent to the candidates' schools. On August 6, the CISCE had released a modified plan for assessment at the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 level for the academic year 2021-2022. The notice said: