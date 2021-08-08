ICSE Improvement Exam 2021 And ISC Improvement Exam 2021 Dates Released By CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the dates for improvement and compartment exams for ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021. ICSE, ISC improvement and compartment exams will be beginning from August 16. Students for the same can check the notification on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org. The result of these compartment and improvement exams will be announced around September 20, 2021.

ISC improvement exam 2021 and ICSE improvement exam 2021 dates released

The compartment and improvement exams for ICSE class 10 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 2, 2021. The ICSE (Class 10) improvement and compartment exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. ISC (Class 12) improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. A window of 15 minutes will be given to candidates as reading time for the question paper in the exam.

CISCE improvement and compartment exams and notice on 2021-2022 academic year exams released

Students who clear the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council. This must be done via their respective school. The revised statement of the marks and the passing certificate will be sent to the candidates' schools. On August 6, the CISCE had released a modified plan for assessment at the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 level for the academic year 2021-2022. The notice said:

The academic sessions 2021-2022 will be divided into 2 semesters, with approximately 50% of the syllabus being covered in each semester.

The reduced syllabus for ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII for the examination year 2022 has accordingly been bifurcated and units/subunits to be covered in each semester specified clearly.

The semester wise bifurcated theory syllabus for classes X and XII is available on the CISCE website under publications.

The first-semester exam will be conducted in November 2021.

The second-semester exam will be conducted in March/April 2022.

In addition to the semesters, the candidates will also be assessed on practicals/project work.

