ICSE Board Results 2021 Live Updates: CISCE Declares ICSE 10th, 12th Results, 99.98% Pass

CISCE will declare the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2021 shortly. The results will be released at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at cisce.org. Full details.

16:06 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Results 2021: Check gender-wise pass percentage here

CISCE class 10 results: Both boys and girls achieve same pass percentage of 99.8 pc.

CISCE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys by margin of 0.2 pc

16:03 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Results 2021: 99.98% students pass

ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results declared. The overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results.

15:05 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE 10th, 12th results declared

CISCE has declared ICSE Class 10th and 12th results at Cisce.org. 

14:44 IST, July 24th 2021
No provision for revaluation

Unlike previous years, CISCE has stated that there will be no 

Provisions for paper revaluation this year. This has been done because the exam had to be cancelled. 

14:27 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Board Results prepared on basis of alternative assessment scheme

CISCE had to cancel the ICSE Board exams due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Students are evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. 

14:24 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Results 2021 shortly

In just half an hour, CISCE will announce the ICSE 10th and 12th results 2021. Students will be able to check their results from 3 pm onwards. 

12:02 IST, July 24th 2021
How to check ICSE Results on the official website

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the result tab

On the webpage, click on the ICSE 10th Result 2021 link 

Key in your roll number and other required details and submit

Your ICSE result 2021 will be available on the screen

Download and take its printout

11:58 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Result tabulation of schools to be available online

The ICSE results will also be available on the official website- results.cisce.org. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS. The ICSE 10th and 12th result tabulation registers can also be accessed from the careers portal of the CISCE.

11:48 IST, July 24th 2021
How to check ICSE, ISC results 2021 via SMS

To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883.

11:31 IST, July 24th 2021
ICSE Board Results 2021 to be declared today at 3 pm

CISCE will declare the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th board results 2021 today. The results will be available at 3 pm on the official website - cisce.org. 

