ICSE ISC Exams 2021: CISCE Revises Schedule For Improvement & Compartment Exams

ICSE ISC Exams 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations also known as CISCE is conducting Indian School Certificate of Secondary Examination ICSE Board Exams 2021. Along with this, it is also conducting the Indian School Certificate, ISC compartment exam 2021. The ISC, ICSE improvement exams commenced on August 16, 2021.

CISCE has released the revised timetable for the August 20 improvement and compartment exam. It is available on the official website cisce.org. The official notice reads that the August 20 exam has been rescheduled to August 19, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that CISCE took this decision as Muharram will be observed on August 20, 2021. Registered candidates can check the official notice by following the steps mentioned here.

How to check official notice?

Candidates will have to visit the official website which is https://cisce.org/

On the homepage, jump to the notice board section

On that section, click on the link which reads 'Revised Timetable for the Compartment and Improvement Examinations for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2021.'

The revised timetable will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: Revised exam date

The ICSE improvement and compartment exam for class 10th- Paper History & Civics will be held on August 19, 2021

The ISC improvement and compartment exam for class 12th- Subjects Psychology, Accounts, and Chemistry has been rescheduled for August 19, 2021

Improvement exam: Dates

CISCE is conducting the exams for ICSE (Class 10) from 16th August 2021 to 2nd September 2021

The ISC (Class 12) exams have been started from 16th August and will continue till 7th September 2021

Registered candidates who are taking the exams should go through the revised dates

ICSE Improvement exam 2021: Purpose

The CISCE is conducting these exams in offline mode following all COVID-19 safety protocols. This improvement exam will provide another chance to the students who were not satisfied with the marks they secured or those who failed to secure a Pass Certificate. Candidates are advised to go through the official schedule very carefully so as to avoid confusion.