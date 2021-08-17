ICSE ISC Exams 2021: CISCE Revises Schedule For Improvement & Compartment Exams

Quick links:
Image: PTI
ICSE ISC Exams 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations also known as CISCE is conducting Indian School Certificate of Secondary Examination ICSE Board Exams 2021. Along with this, it is also conducting the Indian School Certificate, ISC compartment exam 2021. The ISC, ICSE improvement exams commenced on August 16, 2021.
CISCE has released the revised timetable for the August 20 improvement and compartment exam. It is available on the official website cisce.org. The official notice reads that the August 20 exam has been rescheduled to August 19, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that CISCE took this decision as Muharram will be observed on August 20, 2021. Registered candidates can check the official notice by following the steps mentioned here.
The CISCE is conducting these exams in offline mode following all COVID-19 safety protocols. This improvement exam will provide another chance to the students who were not satisfied with the marks they secured or those who failed to secure a Pass Certificate. Candidates are advised to go through the official schedule very carefully so as to avoid confusion.