ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Updates: 96.34% Students Pass Class 10th, 96.84% Qualify 12th

CISCE will announce the class 10th and 12th or ICSE and ISC results 2020 today at 3 pm. Check latest updates on exam results, pass percentage, toppers list, etc

15:46 IST, July 10th 2020
Pass percentage for ICSE at 99.33%, ISC at 96.83%

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for ICSE exams, registering an impressive 99.33 per cent success rate. For ISC exams, 82,813 students out of 85,611 were successful, registering a success rate of 96.83 per cent. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said in a statement that 1,377 candidates for ICSE and 2798 candidates for ISC remained unsuccessful.

15:26 IST, July 10th 2020
Marks and pass certificate to be available on digi locker

The digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate will be available after 48 hours through the digi locker. The students can avail the facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).

15:10 IST, July 10th 2020
CISCE Class 10th & 12th Results Out; Check cisce.org or results.cisce.org

CISCE has released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org, enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha and Click on the Show Result button to get the results. You can also click on the Print Result button to get the Print.

13:25 IST, July 10th 2020
Minimum marks required for ISCE & ISC exams; Window for re-evaluation

Students need to score at least 33 marks in each subject to pass ISCE exams and at least 40 per cent marks to clear ISC exams. The students will also be allowed to apply for re-evaluation with a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The online window for re-evaluation will remain open from July 10-16.

11:32 IST, July 10th 2020
Check ICSE, ISC results on board’s official websites, SMS option also available

Students can check their results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students need to click on the result links at the websites and enter registration number, roll number. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique and send the message to the number: 09248082883.

11:18 IST, July 10th 2020
Results of pending ICSE, ISC examinations to be declared on basis of internal assessment

ICSE had agreed to scrap board examinations and denied students an option to appear in the examination at a later date. The results of Class 10 and Class 12, for pending examinations, will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

10:25 IST, July 10th 2020
CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results at cisce.org

According to an official statement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations will be declared today at 3 PM. The results can be accessed at CISCE official website cisce.org and via SMS. Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique and send the message to the number: 09248082883.

