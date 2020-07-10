ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Updates: 96.34% Students Pass Class 10th, 96.84% Qualify 12th

According to an official statement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations will be declared today at 3 PM. The results can be accessed at CISCE official website cisce.org and via SMS. Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique and send the message to the number: 09248082883.