ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Updates: 96.34% Students Pass Class 10th, 96.84% Qualify 12th

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for ICSE exams, registering an impressive 99.33 per cent success rate. For ISC exams, 82,813 students out of 85,611 were successful, registering a success rate of 96.83 per cent. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said in a statement that 1,377 candidates for ICSE and 2798 candidates for ISC remained unsuccessful.
The digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate will be available after 48 hours through the digi locker. The students can avail the facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).
CISCE has released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org, enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha and Click on the Show Result button to get the results. You can also click on the Print Result button to get the Print.
Students need to score at least 33 marks in each subject to pass ISCE exams and at least 40 per cent marks to clear ISC exams. The students will also be allowed to apply for re-evaluation with a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The online window for re-evaluation will remain open from July 10-16.
Students can check their results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students need to click on the result links at the websites and enter registration number, roll number. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique and send the message to the number: 09248082883.
ICSE had agreed to scrap board examinations and denied students an option to appear in the examination at a later date. The results of Class 10 and Class 12, for pending examinations, will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.
According to an official statement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations will be declared today at 3 PM. Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school.