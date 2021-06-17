ICSE Marking Scheme 2021: Supreme Court Orders Boards To Notify The Scheme

The supreme court today heard the petition for CBSE and ICSE boards. The petition was concerning the CBSE and ICSE marking scheme that is to be adopted for the assessment of class 12 students of both the boards. The class 12 examination was cancelled for both boards because of the pandemic situation in the country. The supreme court has ordered ICSE and CBSE to notify the scheme in whichever way they want and inform the court by the next date of hearing. Here is a look at the details about the hearing of ICSE marking scheme 2021.

ICSE marking scheme 2021

The supreme court was hearing a plea on ICSE result and CBSE results. Senior advocate JK Das for ICSE shared details about the ICSE marking scheme 2021 for the supreme court. He shared that ICSE has taken the best marks from class 10 board project and practical works, performance in school examination. ICSE has also taken the average from the past six years and not just three years like CBSE. Senior advocate JK Das also added that only 10 students have agreed for having a physical examination. After hearing the pleas, the supreme court gave an order. The court in its order said that they have heard the counsels. Both submitted detailed schemes in principle on affidavit by an expert committee to the court.

The supreme court also noted that the ICSE scheme is different. Court records Vikas Singh's submissions that the decision to cancel exams may be revisited. However, the court shared that the same can't happen as it has already accepted the said decision. The bench further revealed that students who want to appear can do so for improvisation of marks and that takes care of the students who want to appear. The court also noted that no prejudice will be caused to students who want to appear for the exams. The board ordered both the boards that they are free to notify the scheme in whichever way they want and inform the court by the next date of hearing. The hearing will be resuming on Monday, June 21, 2021.

ICSE News

After a high-profile meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ICSE board had cancelled the ICSE class 122 board exams on June 1. The decision was taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the world. ICSE in its press release had mentioned, “The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest." At that time, the board had shared that the ICSE result will be processed on a mechanism that will also include the internal examination conducted by the schools. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the respective boards to know about all the latest CBSE and ICSE news.

Image: Shutterstock