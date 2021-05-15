ICSI CS June Exams 2021: Registration Window Reopens At Icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the registration window to apply for CS June exams 2021, Earlier, the registration window for CS exams was closed on March 31. Now the CS registration window has reopened the registration window on May 15. Aspirants who could not register for the exams earlier can now register for the CS June exams 2021 on or before May 22.

CS June exam postponed

ICSI has postponed the CS June exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CS exams were scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10 CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10 are postponed, reads the official notice. The revised schedule will be released in the due course of time. Exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold exams. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the Examinations.

"In view to facilitating students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, an online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021," the official notice reads.

ICSI CS Registration Fee

Foundation Programme 1200/-

Executive Programme 1200/- Per Module

Professional Programme 1200/- Per Module

Late Fee (for all Stages) 250

Fee for Change of Examination Centre/ Combination of Module(s) / Medium of Examination 250/-

ICSI issues soft-copy of study material

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the delivery of study material for executive and professional programs may get delayed, said ICSI. Hence, the Institute has released the e-version of study materials on its official website. Candidates can download the e-study material online by clicking here.