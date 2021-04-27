ICSI CSEET Exams 2021: Apply For Opt-out Facility Of May Exam To July Session Before May 3

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has provided an opt-out facility for candidates who do not wish to appear for the CSEET May exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021. The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be held in a remote proctored mode in which candidates can appear for the test through their laptop/ desktop from home or any other convenient place.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Opt-Out Facility

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, ICSI has stated that those candidates who are unable to appear for the CSEET May exam due to non-availability of computers, webcam, or any other technical or internet-related issues can opt-out of the exam and choose to appear for the July exam. ICSI will also carry forward the credit of the CSEET fee to the July 2021 session of CSEET for such candidates. As per the official notice, the credit of the CSEET fee will be carried forward to the July session for candidates with the following reasons:

Non- availability of Desktop/laptop/non-availability of webcams at desktops or other technical requirements / Internet-related issues Candidates residing in containment zones/Red Zones do not have access to cyber cafés. Some candidates are stuck far from their home and do not have access to the basic requirements to appear in the test.

Candidates willing to avail the opt-out facility will have to submit a declaration in the prescribed format at https://tinyurl.com/9w6tds latest by May 3, 2021. On receipt of the declaration, registration of the candidate for the May 2021 session of CSEET will be canceled and he/she will be enrolled for the July 2021 session of CSEET.

"Such candidates, who have opted for carry forward from May 2021 session of CSEET to July 2021 session, need not apply again for registration for July 2021 session of CSEET. Their candidature will be automatically transferred to July 2021 session of CSEET. Once the declaration is submitted, no request for its change/revocation will be entertained under any circumstances. This is a onetime facility being provided to candidates due to Covid 19, without creating any precedent for future," the official notice reads.

Click here to read ICSI's official notice.