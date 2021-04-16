IGCAR Recruitment 2021: IGCAR Invites Online Applications For 337 Posts; See Direct Link

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited applications from graduates for a total of 337 posts online. The application form for the same is available online. Read on to know details about IGCAR Recruitment 2021.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021

As per the IGCAR website, the organisation has invited graduates, postgraduates and PhD candidates to apply for 337 posts such as stipendiary trainees, scientific officer, technical officer, security guard, work assistant, canteen assistant, stenographer and clerk posts. The application forms are available on the IGCAR website. Here is the direct link to apply - i-register.in/igcarcertin/Home.html.

As per their official notice, graduate engineers can apply for the technical officer post. For posts in the atmospheric sciences and meteorology department, candidates with MSc qualifications can apply. PhD holders can apply for the scientific officer posts. Candidates with school can apply for technician and administrative posts such as work assistant, canteen assistant and security guard. People can find more details on the jobs on the official notices here.

IGCAR Vacancy

Among the 337 available IGCAR vacancies, there are a lot of different posts. We have compiled a list of all posts and how many vacancies each post has. Take a look down below.

Scientific Officer /E - 1 Vacancy

Technical Officer /E - 1 Vacancy

Scientific Officer /D - 3 Vacancy

Technical Officer /C - 41 Vacancy

Technician /B (Crane Operator) - 1 Vacancy

Stenographer Grade III - 4 Vacancy

Upper Division Clerk - 8 Vacancy

Driver - 2 Vacancy

Security Guard - 2 Vacancy

Work Assistant - 20 Vacancy

Canteen Attendant - 15 Vacancy

Stipendary Trainee Category I - 68 Vacancy

Stipendary Trainee Category II - 171 Vacancy

Total - 337 Vacancy

As per the official IGCAR Recruitment notification, the opening date for applying for the given posts is on April 15, 2021. The last date to apply for the given posts is on May 14, 2021. Candidates are advised to apply online when the application form becomes available online. Students are requested to keep checking the website for any updates on IGCAR 2021 notifications.

The Stipendiary Trainees will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test and candidates who pass the preliminary will have to give an advanced test to become eligible. Interested candidates can find the official IGCAR Recruitment 2021 syllabus for the preliminary test on the official notice. Other posts also have various other requirements that candidates can check out in detail on the official notification. Stay tuned for more updates on IGCAR and other upcoming government jobs.

Image Source: IGCAR Website