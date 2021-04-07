IGNOU Admit Card For OPENMAT, B.Ed, Post-Basic Nursing Entrance Exams' Direct Links Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the admit cards for OPENMAT, B.Ed, and Post Basic Nursing entrance exams 2021. As per the official notifications released by IGNOU, the entrance exams for all the three programmes mentioned above will be held on April 11, 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online by visiting the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Candidates can find the direct links and steps to download the IGNOU admit cards for OPENMAT, B.Ed and Post- Basic Nursing exams in this article. Candidates are advised to carefully check and download the admit card and read the instructions given on it. Read on for full details.

How to download IGNOU admit cards 2021

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021' A new page will be opened Click on the link for OPENMAT, B.Ed or Post-Basic Nursing exam hall ticket A login page will open Key in your control number, mobile number and date of birth Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct links to download admit card 2021

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2021 link

IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2021 link

IGNOU Post-Basic Nursing B.Sc admit card 2021 link

IGNOU OPENMAT is the entrance test for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by IGNOU. Students who have a graduation degree in any discipline including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship are eligible for the test. Students having a Bachelor’s Degree and, or a Master’s Degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanity can also appear for the entrance test.

The IGNOU Post Basic Nursing is a three-year degree programme. Candidates who have passed class 12th exams can appear for the exam. IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam is for candidates who wish to take up the Bachelors of education programme in IGNOU.