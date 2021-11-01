IGNOU Assignment Submission Deadline Extended Till Nov 30, Here's All You Must Know

IGNOU Assignment deadline: Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline to submit the assignments for December 2021. Since IGNOU has announced the same it is being expected that the IGNOU TEE December 2021 may now be conducted in January 2022 tentatively. As per the extension that has been provided, candidates who have registered themselves for TEE December 2021 can now submit their assignments till November 30, 2021.

This announcement was made on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Along with releasing this information, University has also released guidelines for submission of assignments, based on the regional center/ study center the candidate is registered to. The guidelines are available and can be checked on the respective Region center websites.

Before this extension, the last extension was till October 31, 2021. The notice reads that candidates can either submit the assignments online or in offline mode. The links and addresses for submission of the assignments have been mentioned in the notices released. The notice can be checked on regional websites therefore candidates must look at the same.

Here is the direct link to check the tentative date sheet

IGNOU December TEE 2021

The December 2021 Term End Examination will be conducted from third week of January 2022. The tentative date sheet is now available on ignou.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the final date sheet as soon as it will be uploaded. As for the examination forms, as per the latest notice, IGNOU would open the link for filling the examination form for the respective courses soon. All those who have registered for various courses are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

According to the tentative schedule released by IGNOU, the December TEE 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift of the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. "This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course," reads the official notice.

General conditions for filling up the online Examination Form will be as under: