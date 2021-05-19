IGNOU December TEE 2020 Re-evaluation Form Submission Deadline Extended To May 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), today, notified that the last date to apply for TEE December 2020 re-evaluation has been extended to May 31. Students who were unsatisfied with their marks in the term-end exams and are willing to go through a re-evaluation are requested to apply for the same on the official website. It is important to note that the varsity has also given the opportunity to obtain photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Interested students can fill in their IGNOU application and complete the requisite formalities to obtain the same.

IGNOU Submission Form Date Extended to May 31

IGNOU released an official notification informing students about the extension of the IGNOU submission form date. The notification read, "In view of the lockdown on account of surging second wave of COVID-19, the last date for submission of Re-evaluation form is hereby extended up to 31st May 2021 as one time measure for those whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. However, the 30 times submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from 2nd May 2021 onwards. This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of re-evaluation form for TEE December 2020 upto 31st May 2021https://t.co/BH9Gf2o6s3 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 19, 2021

How to apply for IGNOU TEE December 2020 re-evaluation?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in/

Under the 'Alerts' section on the homepage, a link for 'Online Application for Re-Evaluation & Copy of Answerscripts for TEE- December 2020 Students' will be flashing. Click to proceed.

A login link will be provided on the next page. Candidates are required to fill in their previously generated user id and password.

After requesting a re-evaluation, the candidate will be required to pay the application fees online.

Submit the IGNOU application.

Lately, a number of important exams have been cancelled or deferred due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation. IGNOU also decided to defer the term-end examinations scheduled for June. The varsity has notified that the new exam schedule will be released 21 days in advance of the exams. As a result, the deadline for offline or online submission of assignments, internship, fieldwork journal, project reports and dissertation has also been extended till May 31, 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK