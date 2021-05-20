IGNOU December TEE Result: Revaluation Result For December Exam Declared, Check Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared the December term-end exam re-valuation result 2020. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation of their results of December TEE 2020 can check their results. The IGNOU Result can be accessed from the official website- www.ignou.ac.in. Read on to know the steps, direct link to download IGNOU result and more details about it.

IGNOU December TEE Result 2020

IGNOU has been releasing the December TEE 2020 result in a phased manner. Results for some programmes have been declared, while the results for few programmes are still awaited. The pending results will be declared soon. .“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon,” read a statement on the result link.

IGNOU December TEE Revaluation application deadline extended

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date to apply for revaluation of December TEE Result 2020 up to May 31. Candidates who have appeared for the December exam can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Students can apply online at the candidates' portal of the IGNOU website for revaluation and applying for photocopies.

How to download IGNOU December TEE Revaluation Results 2020

Visit the official website - www.ignou.ac.in Click on the “December Revaluation Result” link given on the homepage Key in your enrollment number Click on “View Results” Your IGNOU December TEE 2020 revaluation results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check IGNOU December TEE Revaluation Result 2020.