IGNOU July 2021 Admission Form Released: Check List Of Courses, Registration Process Here

IGNOU July 2021 admission form has been released at ignou.ac.in. Check full list of courses, programmes, prospectus here. See how to apply for admissions online

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission process for the July cycle of 2021. The IGNOU July 2021 exam form for online programmes and ODL (Open and Distance Learning) programmes has begun on June 11. Students who are aspiring to take admissions in any course of IGNOU can apply for the admissions. Read on to know full details about the registration process, courses and programmes.

IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Online registration process begins

The IGNOU July 2021 admission process has begun. Students who wish to apply for the courses can register online by visiting the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in or on the Samarth Portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the IGNOU July 2021 admission form is July 15. 

IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Programmes and Courses 

IGNOU is offering online and distance learning courses in various programmes. The programmes include- Bachelor's, Master's, diploma, Postgraduate diploma, certificate and PG Certificate programmes. IGNOU also offers awareness and appreciation courses. There are a variety of courses to choose from. Candidates are advised to read the e-prospectus of IGNOU properly before applying.  Click here to read IGNOU e-prospectus.

Click here to see the full list of courses offered by IGNOU.

IGNOU July 2021 Admission Process: How to register online

  1. Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in or directly visit the IGNOU Samarth Portal - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/
  2. Register yourself if you are a new user
  3. Log in if you have a registration ID and password 
  4. Fill in the IGNOU July 2021 exam form 
  5. Choose your programme and course
  6. Upload the required documents
  7. Pay the application fee online 
  8. Submit your form and keep a copy saved on your computer

 

