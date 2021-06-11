IGNOU July 2021 Admission Form Released: Check List Of Courses, Registration Process Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission process for the July cycle of 2021. The IGNOU July 2021 exam form for online programmes and ODL (Open and Distance Learning) programmes has begun on June 11. Students who are aspiring to take admissions in any course of IGNOU can apply for the admissions. Read on to know full details about the registration process, courses and programmes.

IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Online registration process begins

(Image Credit: Unsplash)

The IGNOU July 2021 admission process has begun. Students who wish to apply for the courses can register online by visiting the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in or on the Samarth Portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the IGNOU July 2021 admission form is July 15.

IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Programmes and Courses

IGNOU is offering online and distance learning courses in various programmes. The programmes include- Bachelor's, Master's, diploma, Postgraduate diploma, certificate and PG Certificate programmes. IGNOU also offers awareness and appreciation courses. There are a variety of courses to choose from. Candidates are advised to read the e-prospectus of IGNOU properly before applying. Click here to read IGNOU e-prospectus.

Click here to see the full list of courses offered by IGNOU.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)

IGNOU July 2021 Admission Process: How to register online