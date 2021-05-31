IGNOU June 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Full Details Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to the submission of assignments. Earlier, the deadline was May 31. IGNOU has extended the deadline to submit the Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc up to June 15. Read on to know full details about the announcement.

IGNOU June 2021 assignment submission deadline extended

IGNOU had on Sunday announced that the university will not extend the deadline and the students must submit their assignments by May 31. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU. "IGNOU extends the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for TEE, June 2021 up to 15th June 2021," reads the tweet.

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for TEE, June 2021 up to 15th June, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gjYdx53paO — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 31, 2021

IGNOU June TEE postponed due to COVID

Earlier, IGNOU has announced to postpone the June term-end examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the statement, the revised dates for IGNOU June term-end exams will be notified on the university website at least 21 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The revised schedule will be uploaded on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.