IGNOU TEE December 2020 Re-evaluation Application Process Begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the application process for TEE December 2020 re-evaluation. Students who were unsatisfied with their marks in the term-end exams and are willing to go through a re-evaluation are requested to apply for the same on the official website. It is important to note that the varsity has also given the opportunity to obtain photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Interested students can fill in their IGNOU application and complete the requisite formalities to obtain the same.

IGNOU accepting applications for TEE December 2020 re-evaluation

How to apply for IGNOU TEE December 2020 re-evaluation?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in/

Under the 'Alerts' section on the homepage, a link for 'Online Application for Re-Evaluation & Copy of Answerscripts for TEE- December 2020 Students' will be flashing. Click to proceed.

A login link will be provided on the next page. Candidates are required to fill in their previously generated user id and password.

After requesting a re-evaluation, the candidate will be required to pay the application fees online.

Submit the IGNOU application.

Please note that the re-evaluation application process is not meant for multiple choice-based questions. “Reevaluation and copy of Answerscripts is not available for following exams for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These Course Code BPP (PCO01, OMT101, OSS101) BDP/BTS/BCA ( BSHF101, FST01) BPCHHN ( BNS041, BNS042) CLIS (BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII014). CBCS Based Bachelors and Honours degree programme (BEVAE181) [BEGE103 (S)]”, a statement noted on the IGNOU website.

Furthermore, the concerned REC will provide photocopies of the answer booklets if the answer script has not been processed for Re-evaluation yet. It is possible for students to apply for a copy of Answer Script before applying for Re-evaluation. Students can also apply for both of them together.

Recently, IGNOU decided to defer the term-end examinations scheduled for June due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation. The varsity has notified that the new exam schedule will be released 21 days in advance of the exams. As a result, the deadline for offline or online submission of assignments, internship, fieldwork journal, project reports and dissertation has also been extended till May 31, 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK