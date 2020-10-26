IGNOU TEE June 2020 Result: IGNOU TEE June Result Released On Ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has finally declared the results for the June term-end examinations. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that the results for BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCom, BSc have also been released, and students can check them through the website as well. IGNOU TEE 2020 was held from September 17 to October 16. Read on to know, “How to check the IGNOU TEE June 2020 result?”

How to check IGNOU TEE June 2020 result?

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: An activated ‘Result’ link will be available on the home page

Step 3: Once the candidate clicks on the link a new screen will open

Step 4: Candidates must then select the IGBOU TEE June 2020 result listed on the top of the page

Step 5: After this, the candidate will be asked to enter their nine-digit enrollment number and then click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can download the result and are advised to also keep a hard copy of the result for further references.

IGNOU Result 2020: Updates

According to a report on IGNOU’s official website, the university has also launched several new courses that will be delivered online. The new offerings from IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies. There are certificate courses in Arabic as well, another certificate course in Information Technology is also available. A certificate programme in Library and Information Science is also available.

IGNOU: About the Institution

A report on IGNOU's official website reveals that the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is a Central University. It is located at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The institute is named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. It was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million. Its formation resulted from the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985) which was passed by the Parliament of India. It is run by the central government of India. In total, there are over 4 million students enrolled in it, making it the largest university in the world.

