NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Notice For Application Process Under NRI Quota

NEET Counselling 2020 is all set to start in the coming days. However, ahead of the announcement of the counselling schedule, the Medical Counseling Committee i.e. the MCC, has now released a notice for candidates intending to change their category to the NRI Quota. Read on for details.

MCC Counselling 2020 updates

Candidates who have applied under Indian/Others category in their NEET 2020 exam and now wish to change it to NRI category can do so effectively. NRI refers to Non-Resident Indian and NEET has a specific number of seats reserved under the NRI Quota. Currently, all the candidates who wish to change to this Category need to submit a set of documents to the MCC. The official notice has been uploaded on MCC's portal as well, and can be viewed at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can email their documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. According to the order by Supreme Court, all candidates need to send the relevant documents to support their claim, so as to change their nationality to NRI status. Candidates need to send all the documents before October 23, till 10 am. Here is a number of documents which is required to be submitted to the MCC. The notice was uploaded on the MCC website on October 20.

Documents for NEET NRI Quota admission

A document claiming that the candidate's sponsorer is an NRI (this would require the Passport and Visa of the sponsored as well)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate

An affidavit from the sponsorer that he/she will sponsor the entire course fee for the candidate

Embassy certificate of the sponsored (or a certificate from the Consulate )

NEET Score Card of the candidate

The National Testing Agency has recently announced the NEET 2020 result, cut off and final answer key on October 16, 2020. Candidates can now check their results at ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has declared the combined results for candidates who gave the September 13 and the October 14 exam. In 2020, Soyeb Aftab achieved the AIR - 1 rank with 720 marks. While Akansha Singh got AIR-2 position with 720 marks as well. The third position was achieved by Tummala Sanikitha scoring 715 marks.

