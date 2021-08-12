IGNOU TEE June 2021: Deadline To Submit Assignment, Projects Etc Extended Till August 31

IGNOU TEE June 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of assignment, project report, dissertation, fieldwork journal, internship, etc for the term-end exam (TEE) June 2021. Earlier, the deadline to submit the same was August 16. Now, the university has extended the deadline till August 31, 2021, as a special case.

The IGNOU TEE June 2021 is currently going on. The exam began on August 3 and will conclude on September 9. Candidates who could not submit their assignments etc can also submit them online (soft copy) till August 31. A notice regarding this has been shared on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU.

"IGNOU allows submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till 31st August 2021 as a special case," reads the tweet.

IGNOU June TEE 2021

Students who are enrolled for the June term-end exam 2021(IGNOU June TEE) should submit their assignments, project reports etc by the deadline. These have to submit online on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates must visit the official website- ignou.ac.in to submit the same.