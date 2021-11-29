IIFT MBA Admit Card Out For Dec 5 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
IIFT Admit card 2022: IIFT MBA 2022 admit card has been released on the official website by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets. Registered candidates can now download their NTA IIFT admit card by visiting the official website of IIFT MBA 2022, iift.nta.nic.in. To be noted that the hall tickets for December 5 exam will have details such as the candidate's name, roll number and other exam details. Candidates can check the steps to download admit cards here.
Official websites reads, "Merely appearing and qualifying in the entrance test does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the course. The selection and admission to the course is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the IIFT. Applications of candidates submitting false and fabricated information will be rejected and such candidates will be further debarred from appearing in any examination conducted by NTA. Such candidates will be prosecuted under applicable laws for criminal offence and suitably punished."