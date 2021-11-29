IIFT MBA Admit Card Out For Dec 5 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

IIFT Admit card 2022: IIFT MBA 2022 admit card has been released on the official website by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets. Registered candidates can now download their NTA IIFT admit card by visiting the official website of IIFT MBA 2022, iift.nta.nic.in. To be noted that the hall tickets for December 5 exam will have details such as the candidate's name, roll number and other exam details. Candidates can check the steps to download admit cards here.

IIFT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website iift.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads Admit Card IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and then click on submit

Post submitting, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the call letter

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download call letters

IIFT MBA Exam Pattern

IIFT exam is conducted annually in computer-based mode. The test aims to provide admission to students in MBA courses offered by IIFT institutes

Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the IIFT MBA exam

The entrance test paper will consist of 110 questions from quantitative analysis, data interpretation and logical reasoning, general awareness, verbal ability, and comprehension

For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.33 marks will be reduced.