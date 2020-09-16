IIM CAT 2020 Last Date Extended! NEW Changes Introduced Including Decreased Exam Duration

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) which started its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th had recently extended its deadline from September 16th to September 23 now. The authorities have released some new changes into the pattern of the exam as well. Read on.

Last date to apply in IIM CAT 2020 – September 23, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 admit card download starts – October 28, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 exam – November 29, 2020

Image credits: IIM CAT portal

IIM CAT 2020 Changes

In a recent press release, IIM Indore announced major changes in the CAT 2020 exam that is going to be conducted on November 29th this year. Along with extending the last date of the application submission, IIM has now decreased the duration of the exam. Take a look at the key points.

The duration of the CAT 2020 exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours now.

The exam is slated to be conducted on November 29th in three sessions.

The revised duration of the exam is 120 minutes now.

The three sections in the question paper would be - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering their test.

IIM will conduct tutorials on their websites in October for the appearing candidates so as to get accustomed with the exam format. The tutorial would be available on iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2020 last date

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in on or before September 23, 2020, until 5 pm. The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is 2000 INR for interested candidates from the general category. While for SC, ST and PwD category candidates the CAT exam fee is 1000 INR. This year, the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020, however, the dates could be changed if the COVID pandemic situation in the country deteriorates. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock