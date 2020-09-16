IIM CAT 2020 Last Date Extended! NEW Changes Introduced Including Decreased Exam Duration

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) which started its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th had recently extended its deadline from September 16th to September 23 now. The authorities have released some new changes into the pattern of the exam as well. Read on.
In a recent press release, IIM Indore announced major changes in the CAT 2020 exam that is going to be conducted on November 29th this year. Along with extending the last date of the application submission, IIM has now decreased the duration of the exam. Take a look at the key points.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in on or before September 23, 2020, until 5 pm. The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is 2000 INR for interested candidates from the general category. While for SC, ST and PwD category candidates the CAT exam fee is 1000 INR. This year, the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020, however, the dates could be changed if the COVID pandemic situation in the country deteriorates. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country.
