Harry Potter Helped IIT-IIM Graduate Crack B-school Interviews; Read His Story

On the occasion of Harry Potter’s birthday, a fan took to Instagram to share how the famous series helped him crack business school interviews. Rohan Jain, who is a graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, in a long post, credited the Harry Potter series for helping him crack interviews of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore.

Rohan shared a series of pictures and narrated his story. In the caption, the fan revealed that he had read each of the books seven times. He also mentioned that whenever he was asked about his hobbies of the favourite book he would mention Harry Potter. He said that Potter reference not only served as an ice breaker between him and the panellist but also helped him take things forward.

To quoting instances from the famous series to explaining how learnings from Harry Potter could be useful in the management, the Potter-head said that the famous series helped him take control of most of the interviews as that was one subject he knew more about than the panellists. He ended the post in an adorable tone and wrote, “I might not have received the admission letter from Hogwarts, but Harry Potter still ended up filling my life with magic”.

‘Harry Potter magic works’

Since shared, the post garnered nearly 1,500 likes. While one internet user said, “This is such a beautiful post you shared! I love the books & love to discuss it over and over again,” another added, “Thank you for advice got some good hints”. A third user said, “Damn! Never knew Harry potter magic works in real life too”.

