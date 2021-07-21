IIMC Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For Journalism Courses, See Full Details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has invited online applications for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses of mass communication and journalism. The online application process began on July 20. The last date to apply for the courses in IIMC is August 9, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in.

IIMC Admissions 2021

As per the prospectus released by IIMC, the entrance tests for all courses will be held on August 29. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The IIMC entrance exam results will be declared on September 10. The IIMC prospectus, admission notice and instructions can be accessed from the official website- iimc.gov.in.

Direct link to apply online for IIMC Admissions 2021

IIMC Admissions 2021: Details of Courses

There are a total of six campuses of IIMC in the country. The six campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. IIMC offers a total of eight different courses in mass communication and journalism. Find the list of courses and number of seats available in respective campuses of IIMC below.

Course No. of Seats Campus PG Diploma in English Journalism 68 68 17 17 17 17 IIMC New Delhi IIMC Dhenkanal IIMC Aizawl IIMC Amravati IIMC Kottayam IIMC Jammu PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism 68 IIMC New Delhi PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism (Bilingual – English & Hindi) 51 IIMC New Delhi PG Diploma in Advertising & Public Relations (Bilingual – English & Hindi) 77 IIMC New Delhi PG Diploma in Odia Journalism 25 IIMC Dhenkanal PG Diploma in Marathi Journalism 17 IIMC Amravati PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism 17 IIMC Kottayam PG Diploma in Urdu Journalism 17 IIMC New Delhi

IIMC Admissions 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC. "Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by 30th September 2021, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC’s office," the IIMC Prospectus reads.

AGE LIMIT: General Category candidates should be born on or after August 1, 1996 (Maximum 25 years as on August 1, 2021). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1991 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2021). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1993 or later (28 years as on 1st August 2021).

IIMC Entrance Test

The IIMC entrance test for English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio & Television Journalism, and Advertisement & Public Relations will be held in the first shift on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of exam will be held from regional language courses from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For EJ, HJ, RTV, and Ad & PR courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be bilingual — English & Hindi.

For regional language courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be in their respective regional language.