IIMC Entrance Exam 2021: NTA Releases IIMC Admit Card, Here's Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Entrance Test. Candidates who have applied for IIMC admissions can download their admit cards from iimc.nta.ac.in to appear for the entrance test. NTA will conduct the IIMC entrance test on August 29.

IIMC had started the online application process for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses of mass communication and journalism on July 20. The application window closed on August 15. As per the original schedule, the admit card was scheduled to be released on August 17. However, it got delayed and was finally released on August 22. The IIMC entrance exam results will be declared on September 10.

How to download IIMC Entrance exam admit card 2021

Visit the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the IIMC admit card 2021 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number and password or date of birth

Your IIMC Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download IIMC entrance exam admit card

IIMC Entrance Test

The IIMC entrance test for English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio & Television Journalism, and Advertisement & Public Relations will be held in the first shift on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of exam will be held from regional language courses from 2 pm to 4 pm.

There are a total of six campuses of IIMC in the country. The six campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. IIMC offers a total of eight different courses in mass communication and journalism.

For EJ, HJ, RTV, and Ad & PR courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be bilingual — English & Hindi. For regional language courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be in their respective regional language.