IIT Bombay To Give Free Online Tutorials On Android App Development; How To Register

IMAGE: DENNY MÜLLER UNSPLASH
IIT Bombay has invited applications for its online course on Android App Development using the Kotlin. The course will be free for all students and the course will comprise of 10 audio clips of spoken tutorials. Here is more information on how interested candidates can apply for the online course and other details about it.
IIT Bombay shall be providing an online course on App development on the Android App by using the programing language Kotlin. For creating Android apps that are built by JetBrains and run on Java Virtual Machine, Kotlin has become a popular open-source programming language. Here is how to apply for IIT Bombay online courses for Android app development.
When candidates apply and register for the IIT Bombay Android App Development course, they shall be able to access 10 audio video spoken tutorials. The course has been approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Moreover, the Android App Development course will be conducted by Professor Kannan M Moudgalya, who belongs to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The course is deemed well suited for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Moreover, the course has an 8 weeks module.
1. Your laptop configuration should have the specifications as given under system requirements in the link https://developer.android.com/studio/
2. Make sure Java is installed on your system.
3. There should not be drop in Internet connection while installing and building the First project.
4. Follow the steps as shown in the tutorial "Getting started with Hello World app" carefully. It explains how to do the setup in the Android phone.