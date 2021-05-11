IIT Bombay To Give Free Online Tutorials On Android App Development; How To Register

IIT Bombay has invited applications for its online course on Android App Development using the Kotlin. The course will be free for all students and the course will comprise of 10 audio clips of spoken tutorials. Here is more information on how interested candidates can apply for the online course and other details about it.

IIT Bombay Android development course invites applications on SWAYAM

IIT Bombay shall be providing an online course on App development on the Android App by using the programing language Kotlin. For creating Android apps that are built by JetBrains and run on Java Virtual Machine, Kotlin has become a popular open-source programming language. Here is how to apply for IIT Bombay online courses for Android app development.

How to register for the IIT Bombay android development course on SWAYAM?

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education, SWAYAM onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in or click here for a direct link.

After the homepage appears, candidates will see an option to register for various online courses at the top right of the screen.

Click on the “sign in / register” icon.

Next, the candidate will have to log in to the SWAYAM account using Facebook, Google, Microsoft or SWAYAM account.

In case the candidate does not have a registered account already, they can make a new one by clicking on “Sign up now”.

Next, the candidate will require to enter their credentials and form with the information that is asked.

After that, candidates can enter the course they want to register for.

Details about the course:

When candidates apply and register for the IIT Bombay Android App Development course, they shall be able to access 10 audio video spoken tutorials. The course has been approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Moreover, the Android App Development course will be conducted by Professor Kannan M Moudgalya, who belongs to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The course is deemed well suited for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Moreover, the course has an 8 weeks module.

An important note mentioned on the official website of SWAYAM for candidates interested in the IIT Bombay android development course online:

1. Your laptop configuration should have the specifications as given under system requirements in the link https://developer.android.com/studio/ 2. Make sure Java is installed on your system.

3. There should not be drop in Internet connection while installing and building the First project.

4. Follow the steps as shown in the tutorial "Getting started with Hello World app" carefully. It explains how to do the setup in the Android phone.

IMAGE: DENNY MÜLLER UNSPLASH