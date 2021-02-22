IIT Delhi Launches Online Digital Marketing Course, Graduates Can Apply; Full Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Delhi has launched an online certificate programme in Digital Marketing. The live classes will be held from March 27 in virtual mode. The programme is offered by Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi. The duration of the programme will be for six months. The programme's industry-oriented curriculum will be delivered by leading IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts

IIT Delhi Digital Marketing Course: Who can apply

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for the course. Students who are pursuing the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for the course. Screening and selection of candidates will be done by IIT Delhi. The timing for the live classes will be - Saturday, 6:45 PM - 9:45 PM and Sunday, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

IIT- D Digital Marketing online Course Fee

The total fee for the programme is Rs 50,000 + GST (18%). However, candidates will have to pay in two instalments. The first instalment of Rs 25000 + GST will be paid by March 22 and the second instalment of Rs 25,000 + GST will have to be paid by August 1, 2021.

IIT- D Online Digital Marketing Course Key Dates

Last date to apply for the course- March 10

Shortlisted candidates will be informed by- March 15

Last date to submit fee- March 22

How to apply for IIT- Delhi Digital Marketing Course

Candidates must send a scanned copy of the required documents must be enclosed along with the Application Form PDF and sent via email to iitd@eruditus.com. Check the list of documents here:

Education Certificates: 12th and Graduation Mark sheets, Resume, Govt. Issued ID Proof, One Passport-size Picture, Experience Certificates (If applicable), Relieving Letters having DOJ and DOL (if applicable). For your current job, you can share your joining letter along with last month salary slip, the information bulletin reads. Once you fill the application form, please click on 'CTRL+S' to save the details in the form.

Click here for Information Bulletin. The online application form PDF is available inside the information bulletin.

