Amazon Academy Launched In India For IIT-JEE Aspirants, Beta Version Available For Free

Amazon India on Wednesday launched the beta version of its edu-tech venture Amazon Academy, which IIT-JEE aspirants can visit for some extra help to crack one of the toughest entrance exams in India. Amazon Academy will help IIT-JEE aspirants to better equip themselves with learning material, lectures in Math, Physics, and Chemistry available on the platform. The materials, with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice, have been hand-picked by experts from across the country.

"Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners to reach millions of students. Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics, and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE," Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India, said in a statement.

'15,000 high-quality papers'

The Amazon Academy website is currently free for anyone who wants to ramp up their preparation for IIT-JEE exams, however, users will be charged for using the platform in the future. Students can either visit the website or download the Amazon Academy app from Google Play Store in order to get access to over 15,000 high-quality questions covering the entire JEE syllabus. The app is currently not available on iOS.

The mock tests on the platform include chapter tests, part tests, and full tests that will students prepare for IIT-JEE at their own pace. Amazon Academy will also conduct All India Mock Tests at regular intervals to help aspirants better understand their positioning across the country. The platform also engages students with live sessions conducted by expert faculty to help them learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time.

