IIT eligibility Criteria 2020: JAB Gives In-depth Criteria Of Relaxation For IIT Admission

Indian Institute of Technology along with the Joint Implementation Committee has jointly relaxed the admission criteria for IIT 2020 admissions. The move comes after the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the academic calendar. CBSE and ICSE examinations were cancelled, out of which Class 12th exams were partly cancelled and partly conducted. Due to this, the IIT admissions will not follow the regular acceptance criteria after JEE Mains and Advanced are conducted. Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, had revealed through a Twitter post that the students will be assessed on the basis of how they score in JEE Main and Advanced and not the minimum 75% in school exams.

IIT eligibility criteria 2020 now relaxed

Before this, it was mandatory for Class12th Science student to score a minimum of 75 percentile in the class 12th exams or to be in the 20% tier of the examination scores of the said board. However, the cancellation of exams has made it a tough ordeal for students to score up to the best of their abilities. Thus the JIC had earlier urged Joint Admission Board to relax the admission criteria, which has now been considered positively. Now students will be solely admitted with the JEE Advanced marks as per the HRD minister. Here is everything to know about the IIT eligibility criteria 2020 for students-

Detailed IIT eligibility criteria 2020 for students

Parameters Guidelines Exam Qualifications required for IIT 2020 Students who have passed class 12th or qualifying the exam in the last two years that is 2018 or 2019.

Students who have just appeared for class 12th or similarly qualifying exam in 2020. Age Requirements for IIT 2020 Candidates born after October 1, 1995, for general category.

For SC and ST October 1, 1990. Upper Age Limit for IIT 2020 No upper age limit for students in eligibility criteria for IIT 2020 Required qualification of marks Only for 2020, JEE Advanced marks will be counted and not board marks. Number of attempts for IIT 2020 Three for JEE Mains followed by two consecutive tries for JEE Advanced for eligibility criteria for IIT. Subject Requirements Physics

Chemistry

Language

Mathematics

One personal choice of subject. Nationality allowed for IIT 2020 Indian Nationals

NRIs

OCIs

PIOs

Foreign Nationals

HRD Minister's post regarding relaxation in IIT eligibility marks

For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

