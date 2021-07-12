IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Project Associate & Technicians, See Notification

IIT Hyderabad recruitment: IIT Hyderabad has invited applications for the positions of Project Associate & Technicians. Candidates who want to apply and are eligible for the same can fill the application forms which are available on https://iith.ac.in/careers/. Candidates should make sure to apply by July 25, as it is the last dayte when IIT will accept the form. Earlier the last date to apply was July 10, which has now been extended.
IIT Hyderabad recruitment: Eligibility
Project Technician (Networking)
- First-class in ITI in IT or Computers or Networking OR First class in Diploma in CSE/IT or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering is required.
- 2 years of experience in passive networking like crimping, I/O terminations, Patch panel termination, laying LAN cables, or troubleshooting network issues is required.
Project Technician (Electrician)
- First-class in ITI in Electrician OR First class in Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Power Engineering
- 2 years of working experience as Electrician
Project Assistant (ICT)
- Candidate should have completed B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT in the years 2020 or 2021 with at least 65% marks (7 CGPA)
- The candidate should have excellent programming skills, and verbal and written communication skills are a must
Project Associate (Data Center)
- Candidate should have completed B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT with at least 65% marks (7 CGPA)
- Working knowledge/experience on Linux system administration and/or data center/HPC management
- Certification related to Data Center administration (CCNA/CCNP Data Center, ECPI, DCPRO, etc.) is desirable
- Certification related to Linux Administration (LFCE, RHCSA, LPIC, etc.) is desirable
- Excellent programming skills and verbal and written communication skills are a must
Project Associate & Technicians: Salary
- Project Technician (Electrician): Rs 10,000 - Rs 20,000
- Project Technician (Networking): Rs 10,000 - Rs 20,000
- Project Assistant (ICT): Rs 15,000 - Rs 30,000
- Project Associate (Data Center): Rs 30,000 - Rs 50,000
Important date and direct link
- Here is the direct link to the notification
- The last date to apply is 25th July 2021
- Earlier last date to apply was 10th July 2021
How to apply
- Go to the official website https://project.recruitment.iith.ac.in/
- Click on ‘click here’ option under IIT Hyderabad Project Staff Recruitment tab
- Or here is the direct link to the registration portal
- Read all instructions and click on apply online
- Enter your active email id and click on send verification mail, once id will be verified you will be redirected to the application form
- Fill application form by feeding information about previous experience and click on submit
Official notification reads, “You can fill the form in more than one session. You can use the SAVE button to save the form and continue editing it later. You can use the SAVE AND DOWNLOAD button to save the form and download a copy to review it.”