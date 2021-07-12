IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Project Associate & Technicians, See Notification

IIT Hyderabad recruitment: IIT Hyderabad has invited applications for the positions of Project Associate & Technicians. Candidates who want to apply and are eligible for the same can fill the application forms which are available on https://iith.ac.in/careers/. Candidates should make sure to apply by July 25, as it is the last dayte when IIT will accept the form. Earlier the last date to apply was July 10, which has now been extended.

IIT Hyderabad recruitment: Eligibility

Project Technician (Networking)

First-class in ITI in IT or Computers or Networking OR First class in Diploma in CSE/IT or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering is required.

2 years of experience in passive networking like crimping, I/O terminations, Patch panel termination, laying LAN cables, or troubleshooting network issues is required.

Project Technician (Electrician)

First-class in ITI in Electrician OR First class in Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Power Engineering

2 years of working experience as Electrician

Project Assistant (ICT)

Candidate should have completed B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT in the years 2020 or 2021 with at least 65% marks (7 CGPA)

The candidate should have excellent programming skills, and verbal and written communication skills are a must

Project Associate (Data Center)

Candidate should have completed B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT with at least 65% marks (7 CGPA)

Working knowledge/experience on Linux system administration and/or data center/HPC management

Certification related to Data Center administration (CCNA/CCNP Data Center, ECPI, DCPRO, etc.) is desirable

Certification related to Linux Administration (LFCE, RHCSA, LPIC, etc.) is desirable

Excellent programming skills and verbal and written communication skills are a must

Project Associate & Technicians: Salary

Project Technician (Electrician): Rs 10,000 - Rs 20,000

Project Technician (Networking): Rs 10,000 - Rs 20,000

Project Assistant (ICT): Rs 15,000 - Rs 30,000

Project Associate (Data Center): Rs 30,000 - Rs 50,000

Important date and direct link

Here is the direct link to the notification

The last date to apply is 25th July 2021

Earlier last date to apply was 10th July 2021

How to apply

Go to the official website https://project.recruitment.iith.ac.in/

Click on ‘click here’ option under IIT Hyderabad Project Staff Recruitment tab

Or here is the direct link to the registration portal

Read all instructions and click on apply online

Enter your active email id and click on send verification mail, once id will be verified you will be redirected to the application form

Fill application form by feeding information about previous experience and click on submit