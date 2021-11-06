IIT Jammu Recruitment: Apply For Jr Technical Superintendent & Other Posts Till Nov 26

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited applications for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts till November 26, 2021, by visiting the official site of IIT Jammu that is, iitjammu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 36 posts in various departments.

To apply for IIT Jammu recruitment, candidates do not need to submit any hardcopy of the online application.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Posts Number of vacancies Institute Engineer 1 Deputy Registrar 1 Scientific Officer 1 Assistant Registrar 4 Institute Counsellor 1 Security Officer 1 Career Development Officer 1 Technical Officer 2 Assistant Engineer 1 Junior Technical Officer 1 Fire and Safety Manager 1 Junior Superintendent 2 Junior Technical Superintendent 10 Caretaker cum Manager 1 Assistant Sports Officer 2 Senior Laboratory Assistant 3 Junior Library Information Assistant 1 Junior Assistant 2

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be strictly based on the performance of the candidates in the written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview.

All those candidates who qualify for the tests will be eligible to appear in the further selection process.

Candidates will be selected in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II: Written Test, followed by Stage III, which is the final selection round.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: More information