Last Updated:

IIT Jammu Recruitment: Apply For Jr Technical Superintendent & Other Posts Till Nov 26

IIT Jammu Recruitment: Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has invited applications for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Read for more details.

Written By
Amrit Burman
IIT Jammu

Image: Shutterstock


IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited applications for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts till November 26, 2021, by visiting the official site of IIT Jammu that is, iitjammu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 36 posts in various departments.

To apply for IIT Jammu recruitment, candidates do not need to submit any hardcopy of the online application.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Institute Engineer 

 
  • 1
  • Deputy Registrar 

 
  • 1
  • Scientific Officer 

 
  • 1
  • Assistant Registrar 

 
  • 4
  • Institute Counsellor 

 
  • 1
  • Security Officer 

 
  • 1
  • Career Development Officer 

 
  • 1
  • Technical Officer 

 
  • 2
  • Assistant Engineer 

 
  • 1
  • Junior Technical Officer 

 
  • 1
  • Fire and Safety Manager 

 
  • 1
  • Junior Superintendent 

 
  • 2
  • Junior Technical Superintendent 

 
  • 10
  • Caretaker cum Manager 

 
  • 1
  • Assistant Sports Officer 

 
  • 2
  • Senior Laboratory Assistant 

 
  • 3
  • Junior Library Information Assistant 

 
  • 1
  • Junior Assistant 

 
  • 2

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Selection Procedure

  • The selection of the candidates will be strictly based on the performance of the candidates in the written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview.
  • All those candidates who qualify for the tests will be eligible to appear in the further selection process.
  • Candidates will be selected in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II: Written Test, followed by Stage III, which is the final selection round.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: More information

  • To apply for the IIT Jammu Recruitment, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.1000/-for Group A and 500/-for Group ‘B’ & 'C' posts.
  • Candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD category, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
  • It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates or candidates can check the official notification given here - IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021 Official Notice.
READ | IBPS SO recruitment 2021: Application begins for 1828 posts, check recruitment details
READ | Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment: 60,000 posts to be filled in schools across the state
READ | WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications open for various posts; check direct link, details
READ | IOCL Recruitment : Apply for 527 Apprentice posts: Check how to apply & more
READ | NHM AP MLHP Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 3393 posts end today
Tags: IIT Jammu, IIT, IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND