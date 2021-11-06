IIT Jammu Recruitment: Apply For Jr Technical Superintendent & Other Posts Till Nov 26

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited applications for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts till November 26, 2021, by visiting the official site of IIT Jammu that is, iitjammu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 36 posts in various departments.
To apply for IIT Jammu recruitment, candidates do not need to submit any hardcopy of the online application.
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Career Development Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Junior Technical Superintendent
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Senior Laboratory Assistant
|
|
- Junior Library Information Assistant
|
|
|
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Selection Procedure
- The selection of the candidates will be strictly based on the performance of the candidates in the written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview.
- All those candidates who qualify for the tests will be eligible to appear in the further selection process.
- Candidates will be selected in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II: Written Test, followed by Stage III, which is the final selection round.
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: More information
- To apply for the IIT Jammu Recruitment, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.1000/-for Group A and 500/-for Group ‘B’ & 'C' posts.
- Candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD category, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
- It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates or candidates can check the official notification given here - IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021 Official Notice.