IIT Kanpur Introduces 2 New Programmes In Statistics & Data Science From 2021-22 Session

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) on Monday announced a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and a five-year Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS) degree programmes in “Statistics and Data Science”. The programmes will be offered from session 2021-22 by the department of mathematics and statistics. The admissions will take place through JEE Advance.

The IIT Kanpur statement said, "Students undergoing the BS and BS-MS programs in Statistics and Data Science will be exposed to various types of structured and unstructured data with applications in solving real-world problems. This would include data related to health, biomedicine, bioinformatics, and digital health, retail, banking and financial data; image processing data; seismological data; social media and social network analysis; energy sector, transportation, agriculture etc."

The statement added, "In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to give a much-needed boost to research and analytics in this important emerging area."

AI playing increasingly important roles: IIT Kanpur Director

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The last decade has seen significant changes in the field of statistics with an ever-increasing focus on the computational aspects of statistical methodologies. Data science, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning is playing increasingly important roles in finding solutions to diverse real-world problems.”

.@IITKanpur Academic Senate & Board has approved launching of new 4-year BS & 5-year BS-MS programs in “Statistics and Data Science” from the coming academic year 2021-22. The admissions to the programs will be through JEE (Advanced). pic.twitter.com/MGW1sYgFNg — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) May 24, 2021

"To keep students acquainted with new challenges with data and the associated cutting-edge technology, the institute will invite industry personnel for guest lectures, real data analysis projects, seminar presentations and industry internships for students," he added.