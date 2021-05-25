IIT Kanpur Introduces 2 New Programmes In Statistics & Data Science From 2021-22 Session

Quick links:
Image : PTI
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) on Monday announced a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and a five-year Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS) degree programmes in “Statistics and Data Science”. The programmes will be offered from session 2021-22 by the department of mathematics and statistics. The admissions will take place through JEE Advance.
The IIT Kanpur statement said, "Students undergoing the BS and BS-MS programs in Statistics and Data Science will be exposed to various types of structured and unstructured data with applications in solving real-world problems. This would include data related to health, biomedicine, bioinformatics, and digital health, retail, banking and financial data; image processing data; seismological data; social media and social network analysis; energy sector, transportation, agriculture etc."
The statement added, "In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to give a much-needed boost to research and analytics in this important emerging area."
Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The last decade has seen significant changes in the field of statistics with an ever-increasing focus on the computational aspects of statistical methodologies. Data science, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning is playing increasingly important roles in finding solutions to diverse real-world problems.”
.@IITKanpur Academic Senate & Board has approved launching of new 4-year BS & 5-year BS-MS programs in “Statistics and Data Science” from the coming academic year 2021-22. The admissions to the programs will be through JEE (Advanced). pic.twitter.com/MGW1sYgFNg— Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) May 24, 2021
"To keep students acquainted with new challenges with data and the associated cutting-edge technology, the institute will invite industry personnel for guest lectures, real data analysis projects, seminar presentations and industry internships for students," he added.