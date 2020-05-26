IIT Kanpur To Promote Students Based On Their Academic Performance

IIT Kanpur will promote students depending upon their performance in the semesters. Recently, the decision was taken by IIT Kanpur Senate. These students also include final year graduating students. The director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar, said that as a one-time exception, all the students will be awarded grades for their courses based on mid-semester exam/projects. He further added that they have closed the semester (2019-20) for all students considering the extraordinary disruption in the semester including the summer term.

Grading Process for IIT Kanpur students

The institute has decided to grant certain credit relaxations to the graduating batch in order to help the students graduate on time. In the special grading system adapted specifically for these extraordinary times, students will be awarded A, B, C and S and no student will fail. The grading process for the courses will be completed by June 30, 2020. Moreover, Abhay Karandikar said that there will be no terminations at the end of the semester. The director also added that the non-graduating students will be given an option to give a re-examination in order to improve their grades. The re-examination will be conducted as a one-time measure once the semester resumes in the future.

Final year students of IIT Kanpur

The director of IIT Kanpur stated that BTech final year students who wish to convert to dual degree will be permitted to do so. Similarly, Masters students can also apply for conversion to the PhD program. Masters students who were unable to complete their research work for their projects due to the lockdown have been given the option to submit a Masters project report in order to graduate. All the further details regarding the same will be communicated to the students separately.

IIT Kanpur has adopted several extraordinary measures to help anxious students whose academics have been disrupted due to COVID-19. There is no decision taken regarding the commencement of the next semester yet. The director of IIT Kanpur mentioned that they are working out on other details and plan to ensure the safety and well-being of all students on the campus. It is also speculated that IIT Kanpur admissions will open in September 2020. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

