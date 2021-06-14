IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply For REO, Principal REO Posts Before June 30

Quick links:
IIT Kanpur is accepting applications for the temporary and contract positions of Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO for a maximum of five years. The application process is now underway, with the deadline for online applications set for June 30. The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill eight vacancies, seven of which are for REOs (Grade 1) and one for Principal REOs. Here is more information about the IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021, read on to know.
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a national research and development institute, has been at the forefront of engineering and technology education and research. The Institute's philosophy, mission, and principles have contributed to academic success and the development of high-quality technical research. The Office of Dean, Administration is seeking eligible Indian nationals, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), to fill the following temporary posts for short-term R&D projects on a contract basis for a maximum of five years.
Following documents need to be uploaded/ paid while submitting online form: a. Online Payment of Rs. 1000/- as application fee, where applicable. b. Recent colored photograph and signed must be uploaded. c. Self-attested photocopy of Date of Birth certificate. d. Self-attested photocopies of educational certificates. e. Self-attested photocopies of experience certificates, if any. f. Self-attested photocopy of caste certificate, if applicable.