IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply For REO, Principal REO Posts Before June 30

IIT Kanpur is accepting applications for the temporary and contract positions of Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO for a maximum of five years. The application process is now underway, with the deadline for online applications set for June 30. The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill eight vacancies, seven of which are for REOs (Grade 1) and one for Principal REOs. Here is more information about the IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021, read on to know.

IIT Kanpur recruitment notification

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a national research and development institute, has been at the forefront of engineering and technology education and research. The Institute's philosophy, mission, and principles have contributed to academic success and the development of high-quality technical research. The Office of Dean, Administration is seeking eligible Indian nationals, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), to fill the following temporary posts for short-term R&D projects on a contract basis for a maximum of five years.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021 eligibility

Age Limit for IIT Kanpur Recruitment: The maximum age limit for the post of REO(Grade 1) is 45 years, while the maximum age limit for the position of Principal REO is 50 years.

Recruitment at IIT Kanpur: Total Emoluments per month: 1,09,554 REO(Grade 1) and 1,92,311 is the main REO.

The application cost is $1,000.

The application cost is waived for those who fall under the categories of SC/ST/PWD/Women/Abroad.

How to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancy

Aspirants can visit the official website to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancy. Visit https://iitk.ac.in/doad/reo-recruitment for more information.

Candidates must first register on the IIT Kanpur staff requirement portal before applying.

After completing the signup process, enter your login credentials.

Fill in all of the needed information.

The application fee must be paid.

Keep a physical copy of the same for future use.

Following documents need to be uploaded/ paid while submitting online form: a. Online Payment of Rs. 1000/- as application fee, where applicable. b. Recent colored photograph and signed must be uploaded. c. Self-attested photocopy of Date of Birth certificate. d. Self-attested photocopies of educational certificates. e. Self-attested photocopies of experience certificates, if any. f. Self-attested photocopy of caste certificate, if applicable.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK