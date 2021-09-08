IIT Patna To Reopen For Students Pursuing PhD, First Dose Of COVID Vaccine Mandatory

Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT Patna) has announced about reopening its campus for certain students. As per the order issued, students who are pursuing PhD from the Institute can join the institute. Students who are doing any Project Work, have also been allowed to join the campus for offline sessions. The institute has said that it is mandatory for students to get the first jab of the COVID vaccine. At least the first dose of vaccine is required.

IIT Patna issued guidelines

IIT Patna will be reopening in a phased manner. As per the announcement, "Only those PhD students who have completed four years and students who are carrying out project work have been given first-priority to come back to campus. This will be executed in the first phase of reopening. In the next phase, senior students of Undergraduate and Postgraduate, UG, PG courses, will be allowed to come back."

Even after starting the online classes, attending the college offline is not mandatory. The Institute has said that no student will be forced to attend offline classes. IIT Patna also said that students who want to attend the online classes will have to follow certain guidelines for students returning to campus. Those who wish to come will have to submit their vaccination certificate to the Institute. In case any student is fully vaccinated, he/she will have to show the final certificate. Along with the certificate, students also have to submit a negative RT-PCR report as soon as they arrive.

Indian Institute of Technology Patna will also be organising medical check-ups for students who will be coming to campus. Those who decide to come for offline classes will first undergo a medical check-up. Students will also be asked to stay in quarantine for a week, then only they will be allowed to attend classes. The detailed SOPs will be released by the institute soon.