In Jammu & Kashmir, Panel Constituted For Renaming Govt institutes, Roads After Martyrs

In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities. As per the official release, issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, a seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for the installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads, and buildings.

The committee will be headed by the principal secretary home with administrative secretaries from the department of rural development and Panchayati Raj institution, housing and urban development department, director-general of police (DGP) CID J-K, general administration development department and secretary culture department and divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu.

The official release further shared that the committee may co-opt ad-hoc members for any particular proposal and submit its recommendations for final decision by the Administrative Council.

L-G directs officials to maintain buffer stock of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is ramping up the capacity to administer one lakh COVID vaccine jabs per day to its residents. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the resolution while reviewing the COVID situation in J&K on September 4.

Lt. Governer Sinha also directed the District Collectors and the Department of Health to efficiently make use of the currently available stock of vaccines to reach the desired goal. Sinha also ordered the officials to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

The Lt. Governor also told the officials to conduct vigorous vaccination and testing across the Union Territory with a dedicated focus on areas recording a hike in positive cases.

"The district administration needs to assure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective separation of containment zones should be done to control the spread of the virus," Sinha noted.

Lt Governor Sinha also instructed the District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to make sure vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives are being taken up in the state.

(Image Credits: PTI)