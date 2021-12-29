In Maharashtra, Schools Likely To Be Closed Soon Amid Rising Omicron Cases

With Delhi Government announcing the closure of schools due to rising COVID-19 cases, all eyes are on the Maharashtra government now. Delhi Government on Tuesday decided to close all schools and colleges as the positivity rate touched 0.5% in the national capital. As of now, no announcement has been made related to Maharashtra schools closing. However, the Omicron cases are rising at an alarming rate in the state. As per reports, CM Uddhav Thackeray may hold a meeting to assess the situation on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continuously contributing towards omicron cases in India. Mumbai saw its highest daily cases of 1,333 in seven months on Tuesday while the total new infections of 2,172 were reported from the state. At present night curfew has been put in place in the city at present.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests positive

In another development, Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and has isolated herself. She announced the same through her Twitter handle and has asked all who came in contact with her to get tested. She had last week assured the reporters that the government was keeping a close eye on the situation and the decision to schools may be taken if seen fit.

Delhi Schools, Colleges To Be Closed With Immediate Effect As Govt Sounds Yellow Alert

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in the city. This decision was taken after the government issued a Yellow Alert in Delhi, as today the case positivity rate touched 0.5%. For the second consecutive day, the positivity rate remained at 0.5% in the national capital. The Delhi government called a meeting to discuss the necessary steps to be taken to curb the spread of the virus, and the government decided to impose the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Apart from schools, colleges, and all academic institutions, the government has ordered the closure of cinema halls, while malls have been permitted to operate in an odd-even manner, and the offices across the states are instructed to function at only 50% capacity. Schools and other educational institutes have been asked to teach students through an online mode.