India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 4368 Posts In Bihar, Maharashtra

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment against 4,368 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Out of the 4,368 vacancies, 1940 are for Bihar postal circle, and 2428 vacancies for Maharashtra circle. The online application process began today, April 27.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can send their applications online at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. The last date to apply is May 26. The job profile includes branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, and dak sevaks.

Pay Scale:

A minimum TRCA shall be payable to the categories of GDS. The pay scale or TRCA for the Branch Post Master post is Rs 12,000 - 14,500. For the post of Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak, the TRCA is Rs 10,000 -12,000.

GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have passed class 10th with Maths, the local language, and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognized board. They should also have studied the local language of the circle applied for, at least till class 10th. Basic knowledge of computers is a must. Candidates will have to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations. The requirement of a basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or Class 12th or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.

KNOWLEDGE OF CYCLING: Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for candidates applying for any GDS posts. In the case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect, the official notification reads.

AGE LIMIT: The minimum and maximum age for the posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of 27.04.2021.

Selection Criteria:

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates' online submitted applications.No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.