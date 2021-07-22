India Post Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Gramin Dak Sevak Posts; See Details

India Post Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Postal Circle has invited applications for recruiting Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Advertisement for the same was issued on July 20, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online for this recruitment drive at https://appost.in/gdsonline/. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts. Here is the direct link to view the official notification. Click on West Bengal (2357 Posts) under Live Notification section, a pdf will be downloaded with detailed information.

India Post Recruitment: Important Dates

The recruitment drive started on 20th July 2021

Last date to apply for the above-mentioned positions is 19th August 2021

The official website says that no applications will be considered post-deadline

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit and relaxations

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years old as of the advertisement date that is July 20, 2021.

Candidates falling under the Schedule Cast or Scheduled Tribe category will get a relaxation of 5 years on the upper age limit

Candidates falling under another Backward Classes category will get an age relaxation of 3 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of-10 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply