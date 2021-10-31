India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply For Motor Vehicle Mechanic & Other Posts; Check Details

India Post recruitment 2021: India Post is recruiting candidates for Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Motor Vehicle Electrician, Tyreman, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by going to the official page of the India Post-indiapost.gov.in. This recruitment campaign will fill a total of 17 posts in the organization, and the last date to present the candidature for the posts is December 11, 2021.

Candidates must be aware that application forms without complete information will be considered invalid. It is to be noted that the selection procedure will be strictly based on the performance of the candidates in the Competitive Trade Test (CTT). Before applying, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria and other important details given below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Where to apply

According to an official notice issued by the India Post, candidates after filling the application form, should send it to, "The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, C-121, Naraina Industrial Area phase I, Naraina, New Delhi-110028". Along with the application, candidates are required to attach and send documents such as age proof, educational qualifications, technical qualification, photo id, experience certificate of the selected trade. In addition, address proof, SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificates are also required.

India Post Recruitment 2021 | Direct Link

Candidates can apply for the posts by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here - India Post Recruitment 2021 (CLICK HERE)

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post Vacancies

Posts Number of vacancies Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Skilled 6 Motor Vehicle Electrician, Skilled 2 Tyreman, Skilled 3 Painter, Skilled 2 Fitter, Skilled 2 Copper & Tin Smith, Skilled 1 Upholster, Skilled 1 Total 17

India Post Recruitment: Here's how to apply for India Post vacancies

STEP 1: To apply, visit the official website.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, choose the trade and complete the application form.

STEP 3: Upload the necessary documents.

STEP 4: Submit your post preferences now.

STEP 5: Review the application form and print it for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria & more details

Candidate must have a minimum of class 8 passing certificate.

Having a certificate in the respective trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required.

Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply.

