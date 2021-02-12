Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 255 Group C Posts

Indian Air Force has invited applications as part of the Indian Air Force recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for the posts of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply in the IAF Group C recruitment. The application window has started and the candidates can submit their application within 30 days of the date of advertisement in the Employment News i.e. till March 13, 2021. A total of 255 IAF Group C vacancies are on offer. For all the people who are still confused about the Indian Air Force recruitment 2021 for Group C, here is everything you need to know.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2021

The 255 posts on offer are of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-II, Store (Superintendent), Store Keeper, Laundryman, Ayah/Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates), Carpenter, Painter, Vulcaniser, Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Cook (Ordinary Grade), and Fireman. The details about educational qualifications, age limit have been mentioned on the official IAF notification about the recruitment drive. Candidates will have to submit their applications along with the required documents to the addressees mentioned in the official IAF Group C recruitment notification.

See the official IAF notification for Group C posts HERE

IAF Group C vacancy details

The interested and eligible candidate can apply for the desired position in the Air Force Station as mentioned on the IAF notification. The documents in support of the Education Qualification, Age, Domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate etc duly self-attested are to annexed with the application. The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be invited for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification and will consist of questions on General Intelligence and reasoning, Numerical aptitude, general English and general awareness.

After the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted and called for a skill /practical/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test. once shortlisted, the candidates will have to bring original certificates, copies of which were annexed with the application. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Air Force at indianairforce.nic.in to know about the IAF Group C vacancy and other IAF 2021 news.

Image Credits: Indian Air Force Instagram