Boeing's F-15EX Now Available For Indian Air Force's Consideration; Biden Govt Gives Nod

US aerospace major Boeing on Thursday informed that it has received approval from the US government to offer its F-15EX multi-role combat jet to the Indian Air Force. Head of fighter jet sales of Boeing Ankur Kanaglekar said that F-15EX can offer a future-ready and multi-role solution to the IAF in the form of unmatched payload and performance. Speaking further, he said that F-15EX is the latest and the most advanced version of the multi-role, all-weather and day and night versions of the F-15 aircraft family - one of the most pedigreed fighter jets of the last four decades.

Boeing gets approval from US govt

Earlier in April 2019, Indian Air Force had issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion, which is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement in recent years. The top competitors for the deal include Lockheed’s F-21 (an upgraded F-16), Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft MiG 35 and Saab’s Gripen. Boeing has said that F-15EX will be exhibited at the next edition of Aero India in Bengaluru beginning next week.

Reiterating its commitment to being trusted partners to the Indian armed forced and airlines customers as the world weather the challenges of the pandemic, Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, “India’s aerospace industry is persevering through the global pandemic, which has brought significant challenges. The nation’s fundamental growth drivers remain resilient and robust, making India an attractive business destination globally, and Boeing is committed to the advancement of India’s aerospace industry."

Stating that the company is excited about the potential for partnership and growth in India, Salil Gupte said that the company is looking forward to the dialogue with our customers, partners and industry at Aero India 2021. Boeing informed that it will hold discussions with customers and industry partners about its range of capabilities in multi-role fighter aircraft, vertical lift platforms, aerial multi-role tankers, unmanned systems and commercial platforms, in addition to technologies, services, world-class sustainment and training capabilities.

Earlier on Thursday, Boeing also launched the so-called Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) Hub. This effectively amounts to localising the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of Boeing platforms being used by the Indian military. India is one of the world’s largest Boeing defence customers. It currently operates 11 C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, nine P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft with three more on order, 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, with six more on order and 15 CH-47F Chinooks heavy-lift helicopters

The IAF’s procurement of 114 fighters follows the cancellation in 2015 of its 2007 tender for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), and the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters as a stop-gap measure in 2016. Short of numbers, the IAF has launched the procurement of 114 medium fighters in an exercise that closely mirrors the MMRCA tender.

(With PTI inputs)