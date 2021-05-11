Indian Army Common Entrance Exam Scheduled For May 30 Postponed; Check Details Here

Taking cognizance of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army Common Entrance Exam that was originally scheduled for May 30 has been postponed. The CEE exam was earlier scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruitment Rally held at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet. Here's everything you need to know about CEE postponed news and what to expect in the coming months.

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam Postponed

According to a release issued by the Defense wing, the revised date of the CEE will be intimated later through the Indian Army's official website. It is safe to assume that the revised dates will be updated once the national situation looks better. The notice reads,

"CONDUCT OF COMMON ENTRANCE EXAM (CEE) 30 MAY 2021 FOR SOL GD, SOL (TECH), SOL TDN 10TH AND 8TH, SOL (NA/VET), SOL (CLK/SKT) AND SOL PHARMA HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION FRESH DATES WILL BE INTIMATED LATER."

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Indian Army for more Indian Army Common Entrance Exam news. The Defense wing also informed through a press release that interested candidates will be required to physically report to ARO, Secunderabad, to obtain fresh Admit Cards once the exam date is finalised. Previously, the Army recruitment rally for all districts of Telangana was held at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet between March 5 to March 24 under the aegis of ARO, Secunderabad. The Indian Army Common Entrance Exam was also supposed to be held at the same venue.

Postponement of important exams has become more common than not today due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. The Indian Army Common Entrance Exam has itself seen a major push and pull in dates. Previously, it was reported that the CEE was postponed for Northeast as well, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 25. Apart from CEE postponed, all Indian Army Recruitment Rallies from May 1 to 8, 2021 in Aizawl were also indefinitely deferred to a later date. In other news, Telangana contributes a total of 5.02 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, with 62797 active cases reported as of May 10, 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK