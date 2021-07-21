Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Army Invites Applications For Non-departmental Officer Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Territorial Army has invited applications for non-departmental officers. Online application window has been opened on July 20, 2021 and will close on August 19, 2021. Candidates will have to qualify written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 26th September 2021. Post qualifying and completing the screening process, candidates will be appointed for lieutenant rank. The appointed candidates will get a salary between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. Candidates should read the official notification to get to know the syllabus for the entrance exam. Here is direct link to view notification.

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Important Dates

Application window was opened on 20th July 2021

Last day to apply for the same is 19th August 2021

Exam will be held in offline mode on 26th September 2021

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Eligibility Conditions

Nationality : Only Indian citizens can apply for the same

: Only Indian citizens can apply for the same Age should be between 18 to 42 years as on last day of filing of application

should be between 18 to 42 years as on last day of filing of application Educational Qualifications : Graduate from any recognized university

: Graduate from any recognized university Physical Standards: A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Exam and Fee Details

Exams will be held in two parts and for writing each paper, candidates will get 2 hours. MCQ-type questions will be asked and students will have to fill OMR sheets. Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50% will be required to qualify. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 while filling the form.

Official notification reads, "Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed at website. Payment of fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee/mode shall be summarily rejected. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection."

Candidates will be called for written exam

It will be followed by interview only if candidates qualify written exam

Selected candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021: Registration process

Visit the official website of the territorial army

Enter security page to jump to homepage

Click on the link that reads 'Notification for PIB-2021, for selection as an officer in Territorial Army Click Here'

Register by using email id, mobile number, and other required details

Upload scanned copies of required documents and pay Rs. 200

Click on submit and take screenshot of the confirmation page

Instructions to fill online application