Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 To Begin Soon, Registration Opens For Various Positions

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Army invites applications for various positions in Haryana. Candidates will have to apply online and reach rally location.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021

IMAGE: PTI


Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Indian Army's recruiting office of Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) has announced a recruitment rally. It is for various positions including Soldier General Duty and Soldier clerk. Online registration portal for the same has been opened on July 6, and the last date to register for the above-mentioned posts is August 13, 2021. The official notification reads, "Candidates are permitted to register and participate in one category only in a Recruiting Year Cycle i.e. from 01 Apr to 31 Mar." Here is the direct link to view the Indian Army jobs notification.

Admit Card for Soldier General Duty and Soldier Clerk

Admit cards for the above-mentioned posts will be sent to eligible students one week before the rally starts. The notification reads, "Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail one week before the date of commencement of recruitment rally. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in their Admit Card." Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ for being updated.

Another rally for Indian Army jobs 2021

Another recruitment rally has also commenced which aims to recruit Soldier Technical (Male), Aviation (‘X’ Group), Nursing Assistant (Male) and Nursing Assistant Veterinary.  It is for candidates of Districts of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, & Rewari (Haryana). The rally with start from 20th August and will continue till 3rd September 2021 at Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak (Haryana). Candidates must note that online registration is mandatory. It will open from 6th Jul 2021 and will continue till 13th August 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 14 Aug 2021 onwards. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Education qualification required

  • For Soldier General Duty- Class 10th pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% marks in each subject. 
  • For Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical- Candidates should have passed 12th exam in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 50% in each subject. As per the notification, securing 50% in English & Maths in Class 12th is mandatory.
  • Soldier Technical (Male) - Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in each subject.
  • Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant)- Intermediate Exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% marks in each subject.
  • Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant /Veterinary)-  Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% marks in each subject.

