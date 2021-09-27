Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021 Released For Navik, Yantrik Exams; Here's Direct Link

Indian Coast Guard Exam: The admit card for the Navik and Yantrik posts has been released by the Indian Coast Guard on September 27, 2021. Those candidates who have registered their names for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment examination can download the Indian Coast Guard admit card by visiting the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The examination date and name of the exam city is available on the candidates' profile.

Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Coast Guard is looking to fill 350 seats of Navik (General Duty), Navilk (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. After qualifying for the examination, the candidates will have to face an interview and a physical eligibility test. All the details regarding the examination will be sent to the candidates on the registered email ID.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: Follow these steps to download Admit card

STEP 1: To download the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card, visit the official website of the Join Indian Coast Guard website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, select the link that reads, 'News/Announcement'

STEP 3: Click on "Exam Date" and "Name of Exam City for ICG 01/2022" available in your login.

STEP 4: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021

STEP 5: Enter email ID, password, and security code to log in.

STEP 6: Check and download the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021.

STEP 7: Take a print of the admit card for any future references.

Indian coast guard admit card | More Details| Direct link

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in Stage1, 2, 3, and 4 on an all-India order of merit and the number of vacancies available for the post. Candidates can download their admit cards by using the above-mentioned steps and using the direct link given here - Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.

