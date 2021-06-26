Indian Coast Guard Invites Applications For Asst Commandant, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the position of Assistant Commandant. Registration will begin on July 4. The registration portal will be opened for 10 days. Read to know about eligibility criteria and the last date to apply. Indian Coast Guard notification can be directly checked by clicking here.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment notification: Important dates

Date of advertisement for Assistant Commandant post- 26 June 2021

First day of registration- 4 July 2021

Last day of registration- 14 July 2021

E-admit cards to eligible candidates will be issued from 20 July 21

Indian Coast Guard recruitment details

For Cadre GD, vacancy is open for 40 seats.

For cadre tech (engg/elect), vacancy is open for 10 seats

Indian Coast Guard Asst commandant: Vacancy reservations

Out of 40 positions of Cadre GD, 11 are Unreseserved, 13 are reserved for ST. 7,6, and 3 seats are reserved for OBC, SC and EWS respectively

Out of 10 positions of Tech (Engg/elect), 3 is for UR, 4,2 and 1 reserved seat is for OBS, SC and ST respectively

Eligibility Criteria and age limit

For cadre GD- The candidate should have bachelor's degree from any recognized university. Minimum 60% percent marks in required.

Technical: Candidates should have an engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate.

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years

The maximum age to apply is 24 years

Selection Process

The selection process includes two stages- prelims exam and final selection. The preliminary selection comprises of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test. A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at the final selection.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Indian Coast Guard joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates can apply on and after 4th July 2021

About The Indian Coast Guard

It is a multi-mission organization, conducting round-the-year real-life operations at sea. Despite being relatively small, it has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations. The organization is headed by the Director-General Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) exercising his overall command and superintendence from the Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ) located at New Delhi.