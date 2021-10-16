Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application Window For 300 Sailor Posts To Open On Oct 29

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of unmarried male candidates. The selected candidates will be enrolled as sailors under the Matric Recruit (MR). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 candidates will be selected for the Sailor post in April 2022 batch. The applications have not yet started. The application window will open on October 29, 2021. The deadline to apply for the same is November 2, 2021. The official website on which recruitment details have been mentioned is joinindiannavy.gov.in. Scroll down to know how to apply for Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021.
Official statement reads, "As many as 1500 applicants will be shortlisted for the written test, physical fitness test and medical standards. Those qualifying all the rounds will be selected for 12 weeks of training at INS Chilka."
Candidates will have to go through a written test which will be followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The written test will have objective type questions divided into two sections, that is, science and mathematics and general knowledge. The question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to appear for PFT on the exam day itself. All the selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. Once the training is completed, the candidates will be placed in level 3 of the defence pay matrix, which is between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.