Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application Window For 300 Sailor Posts To Open On Oct 29

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of unmarried male candidates. The selected candidates will be enrolled as sailors under the Matric Recruit (MR). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 candidates will be selected for the Sailor post in April 2022 batch. The applications have not yet started. The application window will open on October 29, 2021. The deadline to apply for the same is November 2, 2021. The official website on which recruitment details have been mentioned is joinindiannavy.gov.in. Scroll down to know how to apply for Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021.

Official statement reads, "As many as 1500 applicants will be shortlisted for the written test, physical fitness test and medical standards. Those qualifying all the rounds will be selected for 12 weeks of training at INS Chilka."

Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be 10th pass from any recognised boards of school education.

Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of the Indian Navy

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidates’ login tab and register yourself with your email ID, and mobile number

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to log in using the registered email id and go to the ‘Current Opportunities’ section

Step 4: Candidates should click on the ‘Apply’ tab against the respective advertisement

Step 5: Candidates will have to fill in the application form carefully and upload all the necessary documents

Step 6: Preview and submit the application

Step 7: Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference

Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a written test which will be followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The written test will have objective type questions divided into two sections, that is, science and mathematics and general knowledge. The question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to appear for PFT on the exam day itself. All the selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. Once the training is completed, the candidates will be placed in level 3 of the defence pay matrix, which is between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.