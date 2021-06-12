Last Updated:

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Online Application Begins For 50 SSC Officer Entry Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Online application process begins for recruitment of SSC General Service Office and Hydro Cadre officers entry.

IMAGE: PTI


Indian Navy has started the online application process for recruitment against 50 vacancies for SSC General Service Office and Hydro Cadre officers entry. The online application process has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Read on to know the process of online application, eligibility and other details. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

The online application process began on June 11. The last date to apply for the SSC Officers posts is June 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - www.joinindiannavy.nic.in. 

The course for Officer entry for extended naval orientation course will commence in January 2022. The course will begin at Indian Naval Academy, INA Ezhimala, Kerala. The selected candidates will have to undergo training with the two distinct courses- General Service (Executive) and Hydrography

Details of Vacancies

  • SSC General Service: 47 Posts
  • Hydro Cadre: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree in BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The selection of candidates will be based on the preference of entries and marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester.

SSC interviews are tentatively scheduled to be held from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata. The merit list will be compiled on the basis of SSB interview. Candidates recommended by SSB and declared medically fit will be appointed for training on the basis of the entry-wise merit list and the number of vacancies in the respective entry.

