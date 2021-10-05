Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: IOCL Is Hiring For 469 Apprentice Posts; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for the Indian Oil apprenticeship. This year, the oil company aims to hire a total of 469 candidates through this recruitment drive. The application procedure that started today, October 5, will conclude on October 25, 2021. Those willing can apply for the Apprentice post by visiting the official website of iocl.com.
The selection of the candidates will be solely based on the marks scored in the written test. Candidates aged between 18 years to 24 years can apply for the post. Candidates must also note that after the selection they will be posted in technical and non-technical trades across its 5 regions, and they are:
The selection will be based on the written examination on Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) consisting of four options with one correct option. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent in the written test, while candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PwBD categories will get a 5% relaxation for the trades reserved for them. The minimum qualification required for candidates to apply for an Indian Oil apprenticeship is having a graduation degree in a relevant field along with class 10 and 12 passing certificates. The educational qualifications for various posts are different. It is recommended to check the official notification for brief information - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification.