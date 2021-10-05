Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: IOCL Is Hiring For 469 Apprentice Posts; Here's How To Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for the Indian Oil apprenticeship. This year, the oil company aims to hire a total of 469 candidates through this recruitment drive. The application procedure that started today, October 5, will conclude on October 25, 2021. Those willing can apply for the Apprentice post by visiting the official website of iocl.com.

The selection of the candidates will be solely based on the marks scored in the written test. Candidates aged between 18 years to 24 years can apply for the post. Candidates must also note that after the selection they will be posted in technical and non-technical trades across its 5 regions, and they are:

Western Region Pipelines (WRPL) - Ahmedabad

Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL)- Chandigarh

Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL) - Kolkata

Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) - Chennai

South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL) - Cuttak

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for IOCL Apprentices

Open the main page of the IOCL website at Plapps.indianoil.in/

Enter information such as your name, category, mobile number, email, etc.

Create a strong password.

The registration number will be sent to the registered email id/or mobile number.

Using the same registration number candidate needs to log in again.

Now, upload your scanned photograph and signature, along with your educational qualification, and other documents.

After submission click on submit button.

Once it is done, take a printout for future use.

IOCL apprentice recruitment: Selection procedure for Indian Oil Apprentices | Exam Pattern

The selection will be based on the written examination on Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) consisting of four options with one correct option. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent in the written test, while candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PwBD categories will get a 5% relaxation for the trades reserved for them. The minimum qualification required for candidates to apply for an Indian Oil apprenticeship is having a graduation degree in a relevant field along with class 10 and 12 passing certificates. The educational qualifications for various posts are different. It is recommended to check the official notification for brief information - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification.

Indian Oil Apprentices: Pay Scale

The pay scale for the Indian Oil Apprentices will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Image: PTI